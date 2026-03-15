CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL:
🚨 همین الان مجتمع مخابراتی همدان رو زدن اینترنت پر سرعت شده😍😍 pic.twitter.com/9ume9AF0Bk
— شارلا ماکس (@norbayuv) March 15, 2026
Translation: “They just hit the telecom complex in Hamadan, internet’s gotten super fast now.”
CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL:
🚨 همین الان مجتمع مخابراتی همدان رو زدن اینترنت پر سرعت شده😍😍 pic.twitter.com/9ume9AF0Bk
— شارلا ماکس (@norbayuv) March 15, 2026
Translation: “They just hit the telecom complex in Hamadan, internet’s gotten super fast now.”
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