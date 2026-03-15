PAST PERFORMANCE ART IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Sweden charges Greta Thunberg for blockading oil port.

—The BBC, July 6th*, 2023.

Chaser:

Greta is complaining that Trump won’t allow the Cuban communist dictatorship to import fossil fuels to power their dictatorship What’s the matter Greta, I thought you wanted the planet to go Green! pic.twitter.com/OJanbg2uJa — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) March 14, 2026

Earlier: Cuba Becomes The First Country To Reach Net Zero. Shouldn’t We Be Celebrating?

* Greta found a new grift after October 7th of that year: Israeli official slams Greta Thunberg after she backs Palestinians in Gaza.