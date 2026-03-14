IT’S THE DEMOGRAPHY, STUPID:
Fun Fact: There are now more muslims just in England (4m), than there are ethnically Irish in the whole of Ireland (3.9m).
— Queen Bee (@KingBobIIV) March 14, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
IT’S THE DEMOGRAPHY, STUPID:
Fun Fact: There are now more muslims just in England (4m), than there are ethnically Irish in the whole of Ireland (3.9m).
— Queen Bee (@KingBobIIV) March 14, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
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