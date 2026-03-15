MUCH MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE:

OK, so the Abraham Accords. Taking down the Venezuelan cartel/dictatorship. Finally a response in the Iran War, the mullahs thought we were stupid and weak, they were right. Now Cuba. You do get he's basically walking on water. Making every elected hack, bureaucrat and diplomat… https://t.co/iMOyB7xwA0 — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 15, 2026

Tweet continues, “You do get he’s basically walking on water. Making every elected hack, bureaucrat and diplomat of the last 40 years or so look like dithering incompetent fools, when they weren’t actively and despicably enabling said dictatorships, that is. Could it all go wrong? Yeah. But for the first time since Ronald Reagan blew up the Soviet Union, someone’s trying.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Related thoughts here. “If the public realizes you can actually solve problems, there will be more pressure to do that — rather than just manage them endlessly.”