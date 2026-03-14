“PROGRESSIVES” AGAINST PROGRESS:
Karen Bass spent a lot of time in her youthful years joining Democrat Socialist events and training in Cuba. I wonder if she'll be a joining the flotilla?
— DrStock56 (@drstock56) March 14, 2026
“PROGRESSIVES” AGAINST PROGRESS:
Karen Bass spent a lot of time in her youthful years joining Democrat Socialist events and training in Cuba. I wonder if she'll be a joining the flotilla?
— DrStock56 (@drstock56) March 14, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.