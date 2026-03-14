DID THEY REALLY SAY THIS? CNN Issues Incredible Statement About Their Horrible Week of False Stories:

Earlier:

The Left is so committed to the position that bad guys are actually good guys and good guys are actually bad guys that multiple major media outlets tried to justify and rationalize the actions of a terrorist who drove a truck full of explosives into a pre-school full of babies.

— Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) March 14, 2026