AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Tragedy: Liberal Gets Stabbed Before Finishing Telling People How Peaceful Islam Is https://t.co/Gl7Cvstgwa pic.twitter.com/5ZiQiO39Tr
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 13, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Tragedy: Liberal Gets Stabbed Before Finishing Telling People How Peaceful Islam Is https://t.co/Gl7Cvstgwa pic.twitter.com/5ZiQiO39Tr
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 13, 2026
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