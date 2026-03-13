TRUMP MAKES GAVIN NEWSOM AN OFFER HE CAN’T ACCEPT: President Trump orders oil drilling operations to resume off California.
The Trump administration has signed an executive order to resume oil drilling operations off the southern California coast.
The order will be prove controversial despite potentially to bring down gas prices, which are the highest in America.
The move aims to restart oil production at a cluster of offshore platforms run by Sable Offshore (SOC.N) .
Gas prices continue to rise in the wake of the war on Iran, which lead the Trump administraton to temporarily drop sanctions against Russian oil. Prices hit $103 a barrel, and
President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to let the secretary of energy take actions under the Defense Production Act.
Given California’s Potemkin energy policy for decades, it will be fun to watch Newsom and Sacramento in general fight executive order this tooth and nail, thus ensuring that the state will continue to have the highest gas prices in the nation, which won’t do much to benefit his presidential campaign.