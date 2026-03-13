TRUMP MAKES GAVIN NEWSOM AN OFFER HE CAN’T ACCEPT: President Trump orders oil drilling operations to resume off California.

The Trump administration has signed an executive order to ​resume oil drilling operations off the southern California coast.

The order will be prove controversial despite potentially to bring down gas prices, which are the highest in America.

The move aims to restart oil production at a cluster of offshore platforms run by Sable Offshore (SOC.N) .

Gas prices continue to rise in the wake ​of the war on Iran, which lead the Trump administraton to temporarily drop sanctions against Russian oil. Prices hit $103 a barrel, and

President Donald Trump on Friday ​signed an executive order to let the secretary of energy ⁠take actions under the Defense Production Act.