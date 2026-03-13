BUT DON’T WORRY, LEFTIES RUN TOTALLY HONEST AND FAIR ELECTIONS IN THIS COUNTRY:
Wow it's weird how the Latin American left suddenly started losing elections when USAID was killed https://t.co/syKtIwFLcF
— Matt Forney (@mattforney) March 13, 2026
BUT DON’T WORRY, LEFTIES RUN TOTALLY HONEST AND FAIR ELECTIONS IN THIS COUNTRY:
Wow it's weird how the Latin American left suddenly started losing elections when USAID was killed https://t.co/syKtIwFLcF
— Matt Forney (@mattforney) March 13, 2026
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