IT’S FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: Armed With an Ax, Brought Down by an MMA Fighter. “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week, we’ll learn what not to take on your 18th birthday, why you don’t bring an ax to an MMA fight, and which personal items will get your luggage snagged at the airport.”
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