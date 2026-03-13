AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Morbidly Obese Pete Hegseth Denies Any Knowledge Of What Happened To Leftover Lobster For The Troops https://t.co/YwsMeSXtQv pic.twitter.com/vo7CVdorel
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 12, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Morbidly Obese Pete Hegseth Denies Any Knowledge Of What Happened To Leftover Lobster For The Troops https://t.co/YwsMeSXtQv pic.twitter.com/vo7CVdorel
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 12, 2026
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