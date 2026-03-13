BRAVO:
Woke Ninth Circuit decides Korean spas have to let biological men swing their gear in front of women and children.
The dissent is pure gold: pic.twitter.com/kwYpQpcGBQ
— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) March 13, 2026
BRAVO:
Woke Ninth Circuit decides Korean spas have to let biological men swing their gear in front of women and children.
The dissent is pure gold: pic.twitter.com/kwYpQpcGBQ
— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) March 13, 2026
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