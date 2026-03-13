CUBA LIBRE? Cuba confirms talks with Trump officials, raising hopes for US deal.

● Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed his government is holding talks with the Trump administration.

● The discussions are aimed at finding solutions to bilateral differences between the two nations.

● The talks could lead to a significant economic opening for Cuba and come amid escalating pressure from the U.S.

● Cuba also plans to release 51 prisoners as part of a deal brokered by the Vatican.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on March 13 confirmed his government is holding talks with the Trump administration, in the latest sign that the communist-run nation is open to signing a possible historic economic deal with the United States.

Díaz-Canel made the announcement in a video broadcast on national television and he also spoke in a subsequent press conference, where he addressed Cuba’s energy needs amid a U.S. oil blockade, saying no fuel has entered Cuba in three months. He said the talks with the U.S. have reached initial phases only.

“These conversations have been aimed at seeking solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences that exist between our two nations,” Díaz-Canel said.

The White House has not commented.