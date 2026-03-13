IT’S TIME FOR VICTORIA TAFT’S West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Demo-taurs Devour Billions, Demolish Trust. “So much corruption exists here that you can’t unsee it. All along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ the Demotaurs in power have devoured billions of dollars, all while demolishing citizens’ trust. The Demotaurs’ sanity is eaten away by hubris and greed.”