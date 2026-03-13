THE LEFT KNOWS WHO ITS ENEMIES ARE AND BEHAVES ACCORDINGLY:
100% chance this goober is going to prosecute the ROTC cadet who stopped the shooter.
Bank on it. https://t.co/UeB77Msi5X
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 12, 2026
THE LEFT KNOWS WHO ITS ENEMIES ARE AND BEHAVES ACCORDINGLY:
100% chance this goober is going to prosecute the ROTC cadet who stopped the shooter.
Bank on it. https://t.co/UeB77Msi5X
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 12, 2026
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