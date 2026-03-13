March 13, 2026

DECLINE IS A CHOICE:

But as CDR Salamander added, “It is not irreversible. You just refuse to do it because if you did, your coalition partners would abandon you, force a snap election, and the AfD would have good chance of being a majority party.”

They’d rather condemn Germany to a Morgenthau existence than let AfD win.

Posted at 10:26 am by Stephen Green