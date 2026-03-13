DECLINE IS A CHOICE:

NEW – German Chancellor Merz: "German federal governments had previously decided to phase out nuclear energy. The decision is irreversible. I regret that, but that's how it is."pic.twitter.com/LGI6AMttu8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 12, 2026

But as CDR Salamander added, “It is not irreversible. You just refuse to do it because if you did, your coalition partners would abandon you, force a snap election, and the AfD would have good chance of being a majority party.”

They’d rather condemn Germany to a Morgenthau existence than let AfD win.