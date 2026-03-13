THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA says its Artemis 2 moon rocket is all fixed up. It could launch astronauts to the moon on April 1. “Once back in its hangar, NASA engineers diagnosed and addressed the issue with enough confidence to target Artemis 2’s April launch opportunity. The problem was traced to a quick-disconnect (QD) seal on SLS’ upper stage. The QD is the interface where umbilicals from the rocket’s launch tower transfer fuel into the vehicle. A similar problem led to an aborted countdown during the first Artemis 2 WDR, when hydrogen was detected leaking from a QD on the SLS first stage.”