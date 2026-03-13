KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Another Day, Another Couple of Islamic Psychopaths in the News. “My mom was born and raised in Dearborn, and I spent time there as a kid and a young adult. I am still stunned by how radically it has changed. The change happened in a relatively short period of time, too. It’s an Americanized version of what has been happening in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other parts of Europe.”