BE PREPARED: FBI trained Michigan Jewish temple’s staff how to handle active shooters weeks before attack.

The FBI posted about the active shooter seminar Jan. 30, which was designed to help clergy and staff at the temple learn how to respond to an active shooter situation amid a rise in antisemitism.

“FBI Detroit led an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness training for the clergy and staff of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield,” the field office posted on X. “The FBI course combines lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice the decision-making process of the Run, Hide, Fight principles and take necessary actions for survival. We appreciate them for having us.”

The field office said it has also trained other organizations in the state who are trying to protect schools, houses of worship, medical facilities, government facilities and other public gathering sites and communities.