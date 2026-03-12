PRIORITIES: Food stamp recipients ⁠sue Agriculture ⁠Department over restrictions on sugary drinks, candy.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., by a private firm and the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, which advocates for low-income people, on behalf of five plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs argue the restrictions “destabilize food access” for participants in ⁠the Supplemental ⁠Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAPS, in the states in which the USDA has ​approved the “food restriction” waivers, according to Reuters.

The plaintiffs live in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia, and said that either they or ⁠family ⁠members rely on the ⁠restricted foods ​to manage health conditions such as diabetes and allergies, or to obtain energy boosts to conduct their ⁠daily lives.

According to the lawsuit, the waivers cause confusion at the checkout line and irreparable harm by forcing the plaintiffs to choose between spending cash on restricted items or forgoing spending money on rent and transportation.