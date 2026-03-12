WHEN HE’S RIGHT, HE’S RIGHT: Sen. John Fetterman says Israel should kill Iran’s new supreme leader.

Fetterman also said the leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas need to be killed too.

“I mean, I’m always going to support that,” he said, according to The Hill newspaper.

“I think it’s a good thing to continue to eliminate leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas and the Iranian, too.”

He did say that his red line for this war was boots on the ground. He also wanted to know why his Democratic colleagues weren’t as supportive of U.S. action in Iran.

“I would just like to remind everybody watching that every single Democratic presidential candidate always identified that Iran is a top, top security issue,” Fetterman said.