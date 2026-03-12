PAYBACK IS A… YOU KNOW: Ukraine Is Getting Its Revenge on Iran.

After supplying Russia with drones that have pounded Ukraine, Iran is about to reap the consequences.

Ukraine is offering its technology and experience in anti-drone warfare to the U.S. and other nations that are under attack by Iranian UAVs. Ukrainian innovation, combined with the immense military and financial resources of the United States, Europe and the Persian Gulf states, could neutralize one of Iran’s most potent weapons.

The U.S. and its allies are struggling to stop the 2,000 or so drones that Iran has launched since the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign began February 28. For lack of cheap counter-drone systems, they have been forced to use expensive guided missiles – such as $4 million Patriot interceptors – against $20,000 Iranian Shahed drones.

Hence the appeal for Ukrainian help. “We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against ‘shaheds’ in the Middle East region,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted last week. “I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security.”

In fact, Ukraine has already sent counter-drone interceptors and personnel to defend U.S. bases in Jordan, Zelensky told the New York Times. Eleven countries have asked for help, and Ukrainian teams are also in Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Zelensky has said.