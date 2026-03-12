I REALIZED YEARS AGO THAT “VEEP” IS USUALLY THE BEST-CASE SCENARIO:
In today's edition of Washington is Veep: A Democratic congresswoman made a legal complaint against President Donald Trump for, in part, excluding her from an upcoming Kennedy Center board meeting. The invitation, it turned out, was in her spam folder. Aide filed an update today: pic.twitter.com/iJ0WnE4yrT
— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) March 12, 2026
Previously:
Everyone is worried that Washington is like House of Cards, while hoping it is like West Wing.
Truth is that it’s more like Veep.
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 11, 2019
Say what you will about Crenshaw, but he nailed that one.