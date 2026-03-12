I REALIZED YEARS AGO THAT “VEEP” IS USUALLY THE BEST-CASE SCENARIO:

In today's edition of Washington is Veep: A Democratic congresswoman made a legal complaint against President Donald Trump for, in part, excluding her from an upcoming Kennedy Center board meeting. The invitation, it turned out, was in her spam folder. Aide filed an update today: pic.twitter.com/iJ0WnE4yrT

Previously:

Everyone is worried that Washington is like House of Cards, while hoping it is like West Wing.

Truth is that it’s more like Veep.

— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 11, 2019