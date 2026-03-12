DISPATCHES FROM THE ICE FLOE:

Breaking News: James Clyburn, the 85-year-old Democratic power broker from South Carolina, will seek an 18th House term, defying a push for generational change. https://t.co/soJ2tUTGUf — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 12, 2026

Flashback: The Democratic Party’s Ice Floe Politics. “The next time a Democratic politician makes an anonymous observation about the age or vigor of a colleague with whom they disagree, be skeptical. The remarks are made to reporters as if in sorrow, but the message is about as subtle as a shiv in the prison yard.”