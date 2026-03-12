EVERGREEN QUESTION: What Happened to Tucker?

Tucker’s show became the top-rated primetime cable news show during Trump’s first term. He then lost his show in 2023, following the Dominion lawsuit against Fox. Zengerle admits he doesn’t know why Tucker was fired, but speculates that he might have been a sacrificial lamb thrown in along with the lawsuit settlement. Since then, Tucker has had his own podcast in which he has gone to increasingly dark and conspiratorial places. It’s not clear what exactly has sent Tucker in his current antisemitic direction, but there is no shortage of suspected reasons – Qatari money, jealousy, resentment, or a thousand other things that have made antisemites in the past. Regardless of the reason, there is little doubt that he has changed since his Weekly Standard days. As Zengerle writes in the book’s concluding sentence, “He had descended into madness, but he was speaking to millions.”

Without the Fox platform, Carlson may no longer be essential viewing in the White House, but he remains disturbingly influential, with over 1 million listeners to his podcast. Whereas he once was surprised and even a little worried that the president would watch his show, he now has to make a special effort to ensure that the president hears what he is saying. As Zengerle writes,

where Carlson once tried to reach Trump through his Fox show, he now recognized that Trump did not have the wherewithal to watch (or listen, after Trump began releasing his online show as a podcast) to a two-hour-plus program. He began to communicate with Trump more directly – by text message, on the phone, and in person.

Direct communication with the president is concerning but could also be helpful. After all, if Trump is telling him to tone down his antisemitism, he might be one of the few people in the world that Carlson still listens to.