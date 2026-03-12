THE EV BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Honda Just Lost Billions on EVs They Can’t Sell. “What’s maybe most impressive about losing nearly [dr_evil_voice] SIXTEEN BILLION DOLLARS [/dr_evil_voice] on EVs is that Honda didn’t even try that hard, at least not compared to certain other automakers I could name — and am about to.”
