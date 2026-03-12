AND NOW YOU KNOW… THE REST OF THE STORY:

🚨Cracked it: I knew something was off about the fake outrage over the steak and lobster, because those are standard meals the troops get weekly at the DFAC. I did a little digging. It seems the two vendors who had a monopoly on DOD food supply lost their contracts: VAL-PRO,… https://t.co/rhRRTNK6ED pic.twitter.com/5LjL53o4Jf — Alladdin (@Alladdin1983) March 12, 2026

Monopoly vendors lose their monopolies (to the taxpayer’s benefit), go squealing to the press, and the press is happy to play along.

And then, of course, there’s this:

For years, your tax dollars have been buying cellphones and EBT cards for migrants, fake daycare centers for Somalis in Minnesota, and settlements for congress members accused of sexual harassment. The media didn’t utter one until we gave our troops a decent dinner. — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) March 12, 2026

The Dems have their priorities and preferences.