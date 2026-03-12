ISLAM IS A CONQUERING RELIGION:

Historian Bill Federer: "By 2030, there will be a majority Muslim population in Europe, and they'll just flat out vote in Sharia law."

"People forget Egypt was completely Christian for six centuries. It's not anymore. All of North Africa was completely Christian for six… pic.twitter.com/F3TYed8yix

— Red Pill Dispenser (@redpilldispensr) March 12, 2026