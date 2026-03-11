FRAUD ALL THE WAY DOWN: Millions may be falsely enrolled in ObamaCare.

In January, early ACA enrollment figures indicated a drop following four consecutive years of record growth, going from 23.6 million enrollees to 22.8 million from the same time last year. Signs-ups were expected to fall after Republicans let enhanced premium tax subsidies expire at the end of 2025.

In an interview NBC News, Oz said some people on ACA plans should not be enrolled and expects the rate of enrollment will continue to fall to somewhere around 19 million.

“In fact, the fact that we have 23 million makes me think we have too many participants in the ACA,” Oz told the outlet. “It’s too high of a number.”

Oz said he believes some signs-ups are the result of fraud or mistakes.

“Either their income would not qualify them, they made too much or made too little, or they didn’t file the forms, maybe on purpose, or they were duplicately enrolled in Medicaid or more likely other states’ ACAs,” he added. “These are major concerns for us.”