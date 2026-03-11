CHANGE: Kansas Revokes Drivers’ Licenses of 1,700 Trans-Identifying Individuals. “Hundreds of people who claim to be transgender have already received letters from the state telling them their driver’s licenses are ‘invalid immediately,’ according to the report. The letters also inform them they “may be subject to additional penalties” if they continue to drive unless they receive a new one with their birth sex from the Kansas Division of Vehicles and surrender the old license.”