PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: First Grader’s ‘Any Life’ Message Sparks Major First Amendment Ruling.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of an elementary school student’s First Amendment rights after she was punished for adding the words “any life” to a picture of “Black Lives Matter.”

The student, with the initials B.B., said she added the message while in first grade in 2021, inspired by a lesson on Martin Luther King Jr. She shared the drawing with a friend.

The school principal told her the drawing was inappropriate and punished her, according to the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented the family in the case. The principal forced her to apologize, banned her from giving drawings to classmates, and excluded her from recess for two weeks.

The parents, who didn’t find out about the punishment until a year later, sued the Capistrano Unified School District in San Juan Capistrano, California.