EPIC FURY: Trump: ‘Practically nothing left’ to bomb in Iran.

In a phone interview with Axios, Trump said there is “practically nothing left to target,” just “little this and that. … Any time I want it to end, it will end.”

He also claimed the U.S.-Israeli military campaign “is going great.”

“We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period,” Trump said.

The Trump administration has offered shifting timelines and objectives for the war, which is in its 11th day and has been met with retaliatory strikes from Iran.

Trump originally said the conflict was estimated to last four to five weeks, but he announced Monday it was “pretty much” complete and would end “soon.”