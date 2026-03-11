UNTIL THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES, THIS KIND OF LYING WILL CONTINUE:

CNN's Ana Navarro is literally LYING on live TV, saying that the NYC Islamic Terrorists were trying to k*ll Mamdani. She then refuses to admit she's wrong and attempts to justify her answer. She should be fired. Absolute FAKE NEWS.pic.twitter.com/mybpBDNOhl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2026

CNN is about to come under new ownership. Do you get it yet, David Ellison?

Update:

BREAKING – Not even a full 24 hours after CNN’s Abby Phillip was forced to issue a retraction after lying and claiming Mamdani was the target of the Islamist attack in NYC, Ana Navarro repeats the same exact lie with zero pushback from Abby. pic.twitter.com/yRjVEXVr6a — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 11, 2026

Not much of an apology, was it?