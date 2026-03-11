BATTLESWARM: Iran Strikes Day 11. “Iranian ‘numbers’ station under attack. Numbers stations are mysterious radio stations that feature numbers spoken over the air, presumably to send coded messages to spies and other agents. But Iran seems to be jamming the station, suggesting someone other than the regime put it up.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.