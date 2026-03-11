IRAN: What Happens When the Money Runs Out? “Iran’s Asaluyeh gas and petrochemical complex is the largest in the world and an economic powerhouse, providing more than half of the regime’s income via LNG and petchem exports. While “next payroll” and “no more oil exports to China” might prove to be exaggerations, any reduction in shipping from Asaluyeh — plainly seen in those images — presents Tehran with a serious cash-flow problem.”