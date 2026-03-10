THIS IS A REAL OBITUARY OF IRAN’S THEOCRATIC DICTATOR FROM THE ECONOMIST:

The Economist just casually refers to America as “the Great Satan” in a story that focuses on the theocratic dictator of Iran’s unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

You can feel the drama dripping from The Economist’s official obit:

Across the decades, Ali Khamenei built up countless reasons for his hatred of the West. They began with a fiery speech he heard at 13, when at school, inveighing against the monarchy that was backed by America and its allies. As a young man he was jailed six times, beaten and tortured by the Shah’s secret police. When the Shah fell in 1979, and the hotheads in Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s new Islamic Republic took American diplomats hostage, it was plain that America would seek to undermine Iran by any means. In the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 America even supported Iraq, ruled by a tyrant, rather than Iran. A decade later, when Ali Khamenei became Supreme Leader himself, attitudes had hardened on both sides. Increasingly, over the next 30 years, he knew he was personally in the Great Satan’s sights.

* * * * * * * *

Goodness, what a heroic and inspiring eulogy of the Islamic tyrant who who killed tens of thousands of his own people over decades of brutal, relentless rule.

All that from the people who are paid to write about … the economy?

Critics say The Economist was merely giving us Khamenei’s point of view. Well, you can certainly feel the passion Khamenei had as he hung yet another woman who had failed to cover her hair, or beat another Christian for renouncing Islam, or executed another poor soul who had run amok of his morality police!