THOSE ARE ROOKIE NUMBERS: Nearly 28,000 Colorado concealed carry permits issued in 2025.

Despite a Democrat-led state legislature hostile to the lawful carrying of concealed handguns, new data show at least 27,901 Coloradans still subjected themselves to the government scrutiny and costs required to become concealed handgun permit (CHP) holders in 2025, while another 21,871 renewed existing permits. That’s according to a recently published County Sheriffs of Colorado annual report.

Notably, the report lacks data from Adams, Garfield, Pueblo and San Juan counties, which combined accounted for over 5,000 new permits in the prior year, meaning the numbers for 2025 may well be under-reported.

Regardless, while the number of new permits trails the 29,495 issued in 2024, it outpaces the 25,218 issued in 2023.

The Crime Prevention Research Center in 2025 estimated that over 19 percent of the Colorado population 21 or older holds a carry permit. A CHP is valid for five-years.