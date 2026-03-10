CHANGE: YouTube is now the world’s largest media company, and it is only getting bigger. “The video-streaming service, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., took the top spot last year with $62.3 billion in revenue, according to data compiled by MoffettNathanson Research, narrowly beating out the $60.9 billion brought in by Disney’s media properties.”
