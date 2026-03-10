PRIORITIES: Seattle may have to ‘delay or defer’ transportation projects to pay for anti-ICE signs.

Nope, not the Bee:

The city of Seattle may need to “delay or defer” transportation projects or programs because of the expense of installing hundreds of signs warning that city property cannot be used by federal authorities for immigration enforcement actions.

A fiscal note provided for Tuesday’s (March 10) Public Safety Committee meeting states, “To the extent that appropriations made in the 2026 Adopted Budget support other activities, and for which SDOT cannot find efficiencies / savings to otherwise support, SDOT may have to delay or defer projects or programs to free up funding for the signage costs that will be incurred pursuant to this legislation. Cost for signage is indeterminate at this point as FAS has not yet completed a review of all the properties that would be covered by this legislation.”

The Seattle Department of Transportation is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of Seattle streets, roadways and bridges, in addition to running two streetcar lines.

The note does not list possible potential cuts that could be made by the SDOT.

A Feb. 24 city council research staff memo said that the posting of 656 signs on city property was expected to cost SDOT $45,000 to produce the signs and an unspecified amount to install them.