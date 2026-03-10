March 10, 2026

ACE OF SPADES: CNN Story Valorizes Islamic Terror Bombers, Then CNN Claims It Was Just a Mistaken Tweet.

CNN’s spokespotato and inveterate liar Brian Stelter is pretending it was only the “tweet” which was egregious. But he’s lying. The tweet just repeated the first sentence “lede” of the story.

The story was later stealth-edited, but people had screencapped it.

At NewsBusters, Curtis Houck adds: CNN TORCHED for Sickening Article Gushing Over Islamists With IEDs ‘Enjoying the City.’ “‘My trajectory always takes a dark turn when I make and carry homemade bombs to a protest to kill people. It’s the darnedest thing. Like, help me out, trajectory,’ tweeted the great Mary Katharine Ham with a heavy dose of sarcasm. Washington Examiner senior writer David Harsanyi had an interesting observation about CNN’s treatment of these alleged terrorists: ‘CNN treating Islamic terrorists better than they did Nick Sandmann’… Like Ham, [NRO’s Charles] Cooke dialed up some sarcasm of his own in a follow-up tweet, parodying how these two might have written an article on 9/11 about the hijackers: “Nineteen Middle Eastern tourists crossed into New York City Tuesday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally sunny weather . . .”

