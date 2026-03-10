ACE OF SPADES: CNN Story Valorizes Islamic Terror Bombers, Then CNN Claims It Was Just a Mistaken Tweet.

“The story itself was solid. But the tweet was outrageous.” The tweet in question ***was also the lede of the story*** before the article was stealth edited. https://t.co/Ci7nNy30rq — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 10, 2026

CNN’s spokespotato and inveterate liar Brian Stelter is pretending it was only the “tweet” which was egregious. But he’s lying. The tweet just repeated the first sentence “lede” of the story. The story was later stealth-edited, but people had screencapped it.

At NewsBusters, Curtis Houck adds: CNN TORCHED for Sickening Article Gushing Over Islamists With IEDs ‘Enjoying the City.’ “‘My trajectory always takes a dark turn when I make and carry homemade bombs to a protest to kill people. It’s the darnedest thing. Like, help me out, trajectory,’ tweeted the great Mary Katharine Ham with a heavy dose of sarcasm. Washington Examiner senior writer David Harsanyi had an interesting observation about CNN’s treatment of these alleged terrorists: ‘CNN treating Islamic terrorists better than they did Nick Sandmann’… Like Ham, [NRO’s Charles] Cooke dialed up some sarcasm of his own in a follow-up tweet, parodying how these two might have written an article on 9/11 about the hijackers: “Nineteen Middle Eastern tourists crossed into New York City Tuesday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally sunny weather . . .”

UPDATE:

Two young brothers – Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev – packed their backpacks for a fun day out at the Boston Marathon, hoping to add some homemade excitement to the finish line on a sunny April afternoon. Little did they know that only moments later, their lives would… https://t.co/1mKBg4ZKBu — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 10, 2026