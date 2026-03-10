HEH:
We knew we shouldn't have made the F-35 with 14 seats. pic.twitter.com/NdqAaMzKNk
— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) March 10, 2026
HEH:
We knew we shouldn't have made the F-35 with 14 seats. pic.twitter.com/NdqAaMzKNk
— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) March 10, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.