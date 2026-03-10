GREAT MOMENTS IN ANTI-JOURNALISM: CNN Changing Name to PNN: Propaganda News Network.

Some things you cannot make up. I mean, who would believe it if you told them that CNN would turn an Islamist terrorist attack on New York City into a tale of two brothers minding their own business until they were forced to protest the injustice of white supremacists who were committing an Islamophobic hate crime?

Whenever the topic is something the media doesn’t like, journalists all become creative writing professors. The press has done everything possible to obfuscate the facts of this story—and it has done so deliberately. pic.twitter.com/YnwnyRwXLe — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 10, 2026

CNN may have invented a whole new genre of anti-journalism:

A math prodigy was accepted to Harvard at age 15 for what could have been a lifetime of achievement. But after living in the wilderness in Montana and writing a prescient manifesto about industrial society, his life would drastically change due to packages he sent in the mail. https://t.co/Xa7GmQ8pF5 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 10, 2026

CNN 1941

"For what was a enjoyable cruise across the vast Pacific, packed with camaraderie and togetherness on a beautiful summer day. But in the flash of an instant, thousands of lives would change as Japans fleet began attacking Pearl Harbor" pic.twitter.com/rz6lFET4p3 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) March 10, 2026

At PJ Media, Scott Pinsker writes, “New Yorkers Can’t Trust Their Mayor to Tell Them the Truth About Islamic Terror Attacks.”

The rest of us can’t trust CNN to report the story, either. Curiously, the author of the piece has pronouns, which may not be ISIS-approved:

This is the lead "reporter" of that ridiculous CNN story. You will not be surprised to learn she uses "they/them" pronouns and graduated from Columbia's journalism program. pic.twitter.com/ryReOxaLYI — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 10, 2026

Exit questions: