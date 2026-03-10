March 10, 2026

GREAT MOMENTS IN ANTI-JOURNALISM: CNN Changing Name to PNN: Propaganda News Network.

Some things you cannot make up.

I mean, who would believe it if you told them that CNN would turn an Islamist terrorist attack on New York City into a tale of two brothers minding their own business until they were forced to protest the injustice of white supremacists who were committing an Islamophobic hate crime?

CNN may have invented a whole new genre of anti-journalism:

At PJ Media, Scott Pinsker writes, “New Yorkers Can’t Trust Their Mayor to Tell Them the Truth About Islamic Terror Attacks.”

The rest of us can’t trust CNN to report the story, either. Curiously, the author of the piece has pronouns, which may not be ISIS-approved:

Exit questions:

