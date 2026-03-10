IT’S LITERALLY IMPOSSIBLE TO DESPISE THE MEDIA ENOUGH:
I wish the Newseum was still open, so we could enscribed this lede on its mighty marble facade https://t.co/9zcXhMSa09
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 10, 2026
IT’S LITERALLY IMPOSSIBLE TO DESPISE THE MEDIA ENOUGH:
I wish the Newseum was still open, so we could enscribed this lede on its mighty marble facade https://t.co/9zcXhMSa09
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 10, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.