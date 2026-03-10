BLUE STATE BLUES: Yamaha pulling out of California after nearly half a century: HQ headed to Georgia.

After nearly 50 years in Orange County, Yamaha Motor Corp. USA is packing up its headquarters — trading Cypress, California for Kennesaw, Georgia in a sweeping corporate shift that will impact about 250 workers.

The motorcycle and motorsports giant says the move is part of major “structural reforms” meant to boost profits as costs climb — including pressure from tariffs imposed during the administration of President Donald Trump and shifting market conditions.

The relocation won’t happen overnight. Yamaha plans to start the exit in late 2026, with the transition stretching into 2028.

Company spokesman Bob Starr said consolidating operations in Georgia simply makes business sense.

“In terms of efficiency, to have us all together in Georgia — all the functions of the business — it makes a lot of sense,” Starr said.

The departure marks another corporate blow for Cypress.

Back in 2019, Mitsubishi Motors North America ditched its longtime HQ in the city after 31 years, moving roughly 200 jobs to Franklin, Tennessee to cut costs.