THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Democrats’ swoon for Jew-hater Graham Platner shows antisemites now run their party.

If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck . . . well, you know the saying. Today, if a candidate walks and talks like an obsessive Jew-hater, Democrats swoon. And in Maine, Graham Platner is making an entire political campaign out of his waddle and quack. First, we learned that the democratic socialist Platner, who’s competing with Gov. Janet Mills in the Democrats’ US Senate primary, had a large Nazi tattoo — an SS Totenkopf — emblazoned on his chest. When the revelation set off a public furor, Platner insisted he’d had no idea what the infamous grinning skull symbol meant, and that the only “disgusting” aspect of the controversy was the insinuation he knew otherwise. Yet Platner has spent the months since proving those “disgusting” doubters right, with a stream of mindless anti-Israel rhetoric and openly antisemitic associations.

And it’s working: Bulwark, Matt Yglesias Embrace Graham ‘Nazi Tattoo’ Platner.

Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, the current frontrunner in the Maine primary, proudly ran around with an SS Death Head tattoo… for 18 years. For those who don’t know, the SS (Schutzstaffel) was the Nazi unit primarily responsible for the murder of six million Jews. Platner claims he didn’t know what the tattoo signified. Graham Platner is lying. Graham Platner also retweeted a Holocaust denier. Graham Platner also sat down with an antisemitic podcaster, a guy who’s so bad he believes the Jews killed John F. Kennedy. Through and through, Platner is bad news. But suddenly, the very same people who have spent years attacking President Trump and his supporters as Nazis, racists, and bigots, are willing to embrace the Nazi tattoo guy because they believe the Nazi tattoo guy has the best chance to defeat incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins in Maine. Here’s Yglesias telling Democrats not to get too “uptight” about a Nazi tattoo:

I think it's ok to be "uptight" over Nazi tattoos, but whatever I guess. https://t.co/THRQjXyWj6 — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) March 4, 2026

Less uptight. Maybe even a bit boring, you might say, as the WaPo described Yglesias himself in 2023, while noting how popular he was with the Biden administration: “The boring journey of Matt Yglesias:”

“I don’t always agree with Matt, but he always makes you think with his unique and sharp insights,” says Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, via email. Klain has liked and shared multiple Yglesias tweets, usually ones that praise White House actions in defiance of wailing liberals or henpecking conservatives. Yglesias, Klain adds, “offers ‘unconventional wisdom:’ He’s not afraid to break with others and put his views out there — a perspective that is hard to find in a dialogue dominated by conventional wisdom.” * * * * * * * * But enough serious people take Yglesias seriously to negate the many people who don’t. His Substack was tied for most-followed newsletter by members of the Biden transition team, according to digital strategist Rob Blackie, and Yglesias himself was No. 4 on the list of most-followed journalists. Some of Yglesias’s posts on policy — particularly one on Build Back Better negotiations in February — have reportedly circulated among White House staff. “There’s a broad sense that he’s a public intellectual, and they take his ideas like they’ll take other ideas,” says a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss outside influences on the administration. “He’s not super influential, but he’s a prominent normie liberal, just like Joe Biden is a normie liberal.”

Or perhaps Matt just wants to explore socialism on a more national level: