WEEKEND AT MOJTABA’S: Iranian Clerics Choose Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba As Next Supreme Leader.

For everyone yammering about how stupid Trump was to back out of the atrocious Obama/Kerry Iran deal, the enriched uranium Iran holds is there BECAUSE of the deal…and all those pallets of cash.

Not only that, but RedState’s Jen Van Laar points out something else regarding Mojtaba and his new role. He’s filthy rich.

Mojtaba Khamenei owns an extensive and troubling real estate portfolio in the U.K., including two luxury apartments in London overlooking the Israeli Embassy and “a stone’s throw” from Kensington Palace, home of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Bloomberg News reported in late January after a year-long investigation. He purchased the apartments in 2014 and, according to the probe, the funds for the purchases came from Iran’s oil program. In addition, Khamenei “owns 11 mansions in Hampstead, North London, through a front man and a shell company registered in the Isle of Man.” The properties are part of a “global property empire” worth “hundreds of millions of pounds,” according to Bloomberg.

Being able to sell oil to China, Russia and others despite all the sanctions over the years was certainly lucrative for Khamenei. And, if they need any more money to continue …if they can… enriching uranium, all he has to do is sell some property.