A VERY PUBLIC EDUCATION: Why can’t kids behave? Parents undermine discipline, say teachers.

Well, so do the schools:

While more parents may be indulging their children, schools have become much looser too.

Since the Obama administration’s 2014 “Dear Colleague” letter, which complained of higher punishment rates for black and Hispanic students, “schools have tried to follow a gentler, more ‘restorative’ approach to student discipline,” writes Banerji. Suspensions and expulsions are down. But the softer approach “has had limited success in curbing behavioral issues, and it has garnered criticism — largely from teachers — for letting students off the hook with few to no consequences.”

Sending a disruptive student to the principal’s office is useless, teachers on social media complain. The student will return to class in five or 10 minutes with a snack.

“NYC teachers call it the Jolly Rancher Discipline Code,” tweets @JimVolkland. “Even if a Principal wants to suspend a kid, their hands are tied by the District Office.”