CUBA LIBRE? US Close to Surprise Cuba Economic Deal.

Two sources familiar with the administration’s plans told the newspaper that officials are close to announcing a deal with Havana, though the exact timing and details remain unclear.

The agreement could include easing restrictions on Americans traveling to the Cuban capital and expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.

The proposed arrangement represents an unexpected turn in U.S. strategy toward the communist island.

After the U.S. captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and cut off oil shipments from Venezuela to Cuba, many analysts believed Washington might escalate pressure on Havana in pursuit of regime change.

Instead, officials appear to be exploring a strategy centered on economic leverage and negotiated concessions.