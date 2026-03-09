WELL, YEAH: Trump ‘Would Back’ the Killing of Iran’s New Leader if He Doesn’t Agree to US Demands.

On Sunday, Iran’s Assembly of Experts named Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of Iran. He succeeds his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed last weekend in the U.S. and Israel’s joint strikes. Mojtaba’s selection has been characterized as a continuation of the regime that the U.S. has sought to eliminate.

Trump told the New York Post in a Monday interview that he was “not happy” with the pick.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the president “would back” the killing of Mojtaba if he, like his father, refused America’s demands. Chief among them is the end of Iran’s development of nuclear arms.

The report also added that Israel would “likely” carry out the targeted strike if a decision is made to eliminate Mojtaba.