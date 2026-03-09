JOHN HINDERAKER: Lies, Damned Lies, and Journalism. “So the Tomahawk didn’t hit the school, it hit the naval base. And the video indicates that at that point, the school had already been struck. By what? We don’t know, but the one thing we know for sure is that it wasn’t the Tomahawk. My guess is that the military investigation will conclude that the school was struck by an errant Iranian missile, but by that time the left-wing press will have firmly implanted the assumption that it was ours.”

The Western press happily carries water for the mullahs. You cannot despise them enough.